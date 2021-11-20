Late Reus goal hands Dortmund 2-1 win over Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus tapped in an 85th minute winner to give his team a 2-1 victory over visitor VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and close to within a point of leader Bayern Munich.

Dortmund's Dutch forward Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 56th minute but Stuttgart levelled seven minutes later before Reus snatched the winner.

The result gave coach Marco Rose a club record with seven home wins from as many home league matches since taking over this season.

Dortmund moves up to 27 points from 12 games, one behind Bayern, which slumped to a 2-1 loss at Augsburg on Friday.

Stuttgart was compact from the start and Dortmund struggled to carve out many clear chances, though Reus and Malen did come close.

READ | Pulisic back among goals as leader Chelsea strolls past Leicester

It was the visitor, however, which had the best chance in the first half, with Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pulling off a sensational save to palm Tanguy Coulibaly's 38th-minute volley wide.

Malen, under pressure to deliver in the Bundesliga after joining for 30 million euros ($33.86 million) from PSV Eindhoven this season, put the host in the driving seat with a deflected effort but it only lasted seven minutes.

Stuttgart quickly bounced back, with Roberto Massimo latching onto a through ball, shaking off two markers and beating Kobel for the equaliser.

The host, pushing forward for the winner, struck on a quick break, with Reus launching the move and then finishing it from close range on the rebound after Stuttgart keeper Florian Mueller had stopped Thorgan Hazard's shot.