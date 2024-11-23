 />
Bundesliga 2024-25: Dortmund cruises past Freiburg with 4-0 victory

Dortmund is now on 19 points in fifth place, with Bayern Munich, a 3-0 winner over Augsburg on Friday, in top spot on 29. 

Published : Nov 23, 2024 22:39 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, right, celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, right, celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, right, celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund eased past visiting Freiburg 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to make it six league wins from six home matches this season and move back up to fifth place.

Freiburg, which finished the game with nine men, had an afternoon to forget following the 63rd-minute sending off with a double booking of Patrick Osterhage and the second-half stoppage-time dismissal of Junior Adamu.

Dortmund, which travels to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday before facing leader Bayern Munich in the league next week, had several players back from injury but was without top striker Serhou Guirassy.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2024-25 - Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods

The host looked sharp from the start and took a seventh-minute lead through Maximilian Beier’s fine finish after he was sent through with a perfectly timed pass.

The Ruhr Valley club, which has not yet won a league match on the road but has a perfect home record across all competitions this season, doubled its lead with Felix Nmecha’s audacious effort from 25 metres out that caught Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu off guard.

Julian Brandt made sure of the three points with a perfectly taken free kick that he floated into the top corner in the 66th before Jamie Bynoe-Gittens added another goal 11 minutes later.

Dortmund is now on 19 points in fifth place, with Bayern Munich, a 3-0 winner over Augsburg on Friday, in top spot on 29. 

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga /

Borussia Dortmund /

Freiburg

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment