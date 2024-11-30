Bundesliga 2024-25: Schick’s goal powers Leverkusen to 2-1 victory at Union

Champions Bayer Leverkusen needed a second-half goal by in-form forward Patrik Schick to edge mid-table hosts Union Berlin 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and climbs to third spot.

The Czech, who got a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Heidenheim last week and then netted in the 5-0 Champions League win over RB Salzburg, pushed the ball over the line with his chest in the 71st for his side’s second win in the last five league matches.

Leverkusen, who takes on Bayern Munich next week as it bids to retain the German Cup, is on 23 points, six behind leaders Bayern, who visits Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen team went in front after two minutes with Jeremie Frimpong breaking clear and slotting in from a perfectly timed pass by Alejandro Grimaldo.

But there was little else in terms of attacking threat from the visitors and Union, with the league’s second best defence behind Bayern, stood its ground and gradually grew bolder.

Union levelled with its first chance through Jeong Woo-yeong in the 29th after a fine run by Benedict Hollerbach.

Leverkusen brought on Florian Wirtz just before the hour mark and the move paid off with the Germany international whipping a cross into the box for Schick to snatch the winner.

The defeat left Union in 11th place on 16 points.