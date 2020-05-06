Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Angela Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume in mid-May German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday gave the Bundesliga the go-ahead to resume from mid-May behind closed doors. AFP Berlin 06 May, 2020 19:55 IST Following the green light, the German Football League (DFL) must now set a date to resume with the weekends of May 16-17 or 23-24 as possible options. - Bongarts AFP Berlin 06 May, 2020 19:55 IST German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday gave the Bundesliga the go-ahead to resume from mid-May behind closed doors, on condition that strict hygiene measures are maintained to prevent contagion of the novel coronavirus.READ: Premier League clubs yet to settle on protocols for resumption amid pandemicFollowing the green light, the German Football League (DFL) must now set a date to resume with the weekends of May 16-17 or 23-24 as possible options -- becoming the first of Europe's top five leagues to return to the field. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos