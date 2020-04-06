Matthaus hails Bayern's decision to appoint Flick till 2023

Hansi Flick has brought the same harmony to Bayern Munich as iconic head coach Jupp Heynckes created, according to Lothar Matthaus.

Flick on Friday signed a contract to be Bayern's head coach until 2023, having taken over from Niko Kovac on an interim basis in November and guided the club into a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Matthaus, who won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern, has backed that decision, comparing the atmosphere under Flick to that seen under Heynckes, who masterminded Bayern's famous treble in 2012-13 and returned to win the Bundesliga in 2018.

Heynckes himself said over the weekend it was the right choice to appoint Flick on a permanent basis and Matthaus is in agreement.

"Definitely [the logical decision], it would have been incomprehensible if Bayern hadn't extended with him," Matthaus said to AZ.

"Hansi absolutely deserves this. FC Bayern are on the right track with him. It's a harmony like last seen under Jupp Heynckes, the team plays great football.

"He has improved the team overall, their football and tactically. In addition, there is his human dealings. Thanks to him, players like Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller have once again reached their top level.

"And Hansi also relies on young players like Alphonso Davies or Joshua Zirkzee. This is important because FC Bayern wants to ensure that the young players find their way from the youth centre [to the first-team] as often and regularly as possible. Hansi can shape an era in Bavaria."

Matthaus also hopes there will be another benefit to Flick's appointment.

He added: "It could be a sign to all players who have not yet renewed their contract: Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Muller, David Alaba, Manuel Neuer.

"Flick has raved enormously about Neuer in recent weeks, calling him the world's best goalkeeper."