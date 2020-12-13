Dortmund sacks manager Favre after humiliating loss to Stuttgart

Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund has sacked head coach Lucien Favre, the club confirmed on Sunday.

The announcement follows a humiliating 5-1 loss at home to Stuttgart on Saturday in the league which saw the Yellow and Blacks slip to fifth in the table, five points adrift of leader Bayern Munich. Favre's long-time assistant Edin Terzic, has been announced as the interim manager until the end of the season.

“We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his excellent work over the past 2-1/2 years, in which he and his team won two runner-up championships. As a professional and as a person, Lucien Favre is beyond any doubt,” Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement.

Favre, who previously managed Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga, took charge at Dortmund in August 2018.

Dortmund began the season well with a 5-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal first round and then beat Moenchengladbach 3-0 in the Bundesliga, but hit a rough patch with a 2-0 loss to Augsburg and then lost 3-2 to arch-rival Bayern in the German Super Cup.

Its league form dipped following a 2-1 loss to FC Cologne and held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt. The club qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League by topping Group F, but suffered a humiliating loss at home on Saturday to Stuttgart.

In the 110 matches under Favre, Dortmund won 68, lost 25 and saw 17 draws.