Matthäus pits Bayern Munich as favourites for the Der Klassiker 

The Bundesliga will see Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Not a ‘derby’ in the traditional sense, the Der Klassiker, over time, has cemented its place as one of the most important games in German football.

Bayern Munich is at the top of the league table, which is a familiar territory for the team. Dortmund, on the other hand, is languishing in fifth place, 13 points behind Bayern.

Former Bayern Munich player and World Cup winner Lothar Matthäus pits the defending champion as the favourite to win but feels the presence of Erling Haaland will be a big boost to Germany. He also highlighted the mouthwatering prospect of a clash between the prowess of Robert Lewandowski and Haaland in front of goal.

“Dortmund was missing someone like Haaland who plays with passion. Now that he is here, the sun is shining in Dortmund. But Lewandowski plays in the better team, so I expect him to score more. He is not a static player and moves around a lot. So, Dortmund defenders need to work very hard to stop him”

When asked about Bayern’s defensive loopholes this season and the chance of Dortmund’s pacey frontline exploiting it, Matthäus said that despite having defensive problems this season, Bayern has scored more goals than conceding them. He also does not expect Bayern manager Hansi Flick to tinker with Bayern’s high pressing and direct approach to the game to counter Dortmund.

Clash of generations

Highlighting important players for each team, Matthäus believes that this Klassiker is also a battle of generations, where veterans like Lewandowski and Müller will lock horns with youngsters like Sancho and Haaland.

Former Bayern player and manager Jürgen Klinsmann feels that Dortmund has a lot to play for even though they go to the Allianz Arena on Saturday, 13 points behind Bayern Munich.

“They (Dortmund) won’t be thinking of Bayern. Dortmund is in fifth place now and they need to finish inside the top four to get Champions League football. Even though the title challenge is over Dortmund should go to Munich thinking of three points because Champions League football is very important. “

Klinsmann feels that over the last few years Bayern has been a role model for consistency. Players and staff know that they have to play to win titles.

“The club operates on a philosophy of constantly striving for success. This cultural drive has made Bayern Munich succeed in Germany and Europe. If you look at Dortmund, they have had their ups and downs. They have to constantly deal with their best players leaving for other clubs. So, the way these two clubs function is different.”

A win on Saturday will be a big thrust in Dortmund’s aspirations for securing that all-important Champions League spot. A win for Bayern will help the defending champion maintain a lead over it rival from Leipzig, given Julian Nagelsmann’s men, do not drop points.