Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams' new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter AP 25 June, 2021 16:47 IST Julian Nagelsmann will take charge of the defending Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich in the new season. - Getty Images AP 25 June, 2021 16:47 IST Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 fixtures were released on Friday.The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams' new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern's record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either Aug. 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend. Where and when - all the 2021/22 #Bundesliga fixtures, by matchday! pic.twitter.com/ccoGXg12hi— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 25, 2021 The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17.