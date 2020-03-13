Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga fixtures postponed due to spread of coronavirus The 26th round of Bundesliga fixtures, including Bayern Munich's trip to Union Berlin, have been postponed, the DFL has confirmed. Liam Blackburn 13 March, 2020 21:42 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE. - Bongarts Liam Blackburn 13 March, 2020 21:42 IST This weekend's Bundesliga fixtures have all been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have led to Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League all suspending their seasons. Despite the executive committee of the league (DFL) suggesting the Bundesliga follow suit, fixtures such as Bayern Munich's trip to Union Berlin and the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, were still scheduled to take place behind closed doors. However, following criticism from Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, the DFL said it was postponing games due to "new infections and corresponding suspected cases in direct connection with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga". Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos