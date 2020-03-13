Bundesliga fixtures postponed due to spread of coronavirus

This weekend's Bundesliga fixtures have all been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have led to Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League all suspending their seasons.

Despite the executive committee of the league (DFL) suggesting the Bundesliga follow suit, fixtures such as Bayern Munich's trip to Union Berlin and the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, were still scheduled to take place behind closed doors.

However, following criticism from Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, the DFL said it was postponing games due to "new infections and corresponding suspected cases in direct connection with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga".