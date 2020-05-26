Bundesliga in numbers: Can Borussia Dortmund stop Lewandowski?

Bayern Munich can take a significant step towards another Bundesliga title if it can inflict more Klassiker misery on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

That said, Lucien Favre's side has won the past two meetings at Signal Iduna Park and will feel confident of pulling off a victory that would mark a best run at home against the champion for more than 50 years.

Robert Lewandowski is in ruthless form, but Freiburg's Nils Petersen has endured a miserable recent run and will hope to get back among the goals against Eintracht Frankfurt, his favourite opponent.

Borussia Monchengladbach will be eager to improve its defensive record at Werder Bremen, while Bayer Leverkusen and red-hot Kai Havertz are good value to find the net against Wolfsburg.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND V BAYERN MUNICH

- Dortmund has lost five of its previous six Bundesliga matches against Bayern (W1), conceding 24 goals in those games.

- BVB has won each of its past two competitive home matches at home to Bayern – it has only ever won three in a row against it between 1966 and 1967 (their first three meetings in Dortmund).

- Lewandowski has scored 12 goals in his previous six Bundesliga matches against Dortmund. The Poland star has netted 16 Bundesliga goals overall against his former side – only Klaus Allofs has more (18).

WERDER BREMEN V BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH

- Bremen is without a win in its past eight Bundesliga matches against Gladbach (D2 L6). Amongst current top-flight sides, Werder is only on a longer wait for three points against Bayern (22 matches).

- Taking 21 points from 26 games represents Bremen's worst Bundesliga season. The last team to survive with 21 points or fewer at this stage was Hoffenheim in 2012-13 (20 points).

- Gladbach has conceded in each of its previous eight Bundesliga matches – it last endured a longer run of this kind during a single season under Michael Frontzeck in 2010-11 (11 games).

BAYER LEVERKUSEN V WOLFSBURG

- Leverkusen has scored in each of its past 34 Bundesliga matches against Wolfsburg – no other side has managed a longer scoring run against one particular side in Bundesliga history.

- Leverkusen's 29 goals across the first 10 Ruckrunde matches are a new club record at this stage of a season.

- Havertz has had a hand in a goal in each of his previous six Bundesliga games for Leverkusen. Seven consecutive Bundesliga games with a goal involvement would see him equal a club record since detailed data collection began in 2004-05.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT V FREIBURG

- Freiburg has won 13 Bundesliga games against Frankfurt; it has only enjoyed more victories against Schalke in the division (14).

- Frankfurt has just 28 points to its name after 26 games, marking its worst Bundesliga points tally at this stage since 2015-16 (24). It has suffered 14 defeats, which equals that particular record at this stage of a Bundesliga campaign.

- Petersen has not scored in his past nine Bundesliga games – his longest goal drought in a Freiburg shirt. He did, however, score in both games against Frankfurt in 2019, and has six Bundesliga goals against it – more than against any other side.