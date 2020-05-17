Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: Mainz fights back to claim 2-2 draw at Cologne Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Pierre Kunde earned Mainz a come from behind 2-2 draw at Cologne in a Bundesliga match on Sunday. Liam Blackburn 17 May, 2020 22:01 IST Mainz players celebrate Pierre Kunde's equaliser. - Bongarts Liam Blackburn 17 May, 2020 22:01 IST Mainz fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Cologne and claim a point that boosts its fight to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Cologne led when Mark Uth converted a sixth-minute penalty for his fifth goal in eight games since joining on loan from Schalke, with Florian Kainz's back-post header making it 2-0 early in the second half.READ | Cologne makes tifo in stands from fans' shirts and scarves Mainz pulled one back through substitute Taiwo Awoniyi's first Bundesliga goal and Pierre Kunde levelled with a brilliant solo goal, running from near the centre circle and slotting home. The result left Mainz nine points clear of 17th-placed Werder Bremen, and four above Fortuna Dusseldorf, which occupies the relegation play-off place. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos