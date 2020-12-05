Stunning Reyna strike earns Dortmund draw at Frankfurt

A stunning strike from 18-year-old Giovanni Reyna on Saturday gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund drew its fifth successive Bundesliga game.

Daichi Kamada gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead but, despite missing leading scorer Erling Haaland with a hamstring injury, Dortmund took control after halftime and U.S. midfielder Reyna levelled with the second Bundesliga goal of his career.

Dortmund, who had not drawn in their previous 27 league games, are third with 19 points from 10 games ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between leaders Bayern Munich (22) and RB Leipzig (20) later on Saturday.

READ| La Liga: Own goal gifts Real Madrid vital win at Sevilla

Eintracht, without a win in eight games in all competitions, are eighth with 13 points.

The home side made an impressive start and had already gone close twice before Martin Hinteregger released Kamada and the Japanese forward controlled the ball with his first touch and beat goalkeeper Roman Buerki with a deft finish.

After Jadon Sancho twice went close for Dortmund, Frankfurt should have gone further ahead when the ball fell to Aymen Barkok but he fired wildly over the bar from close range.

Dortmund, who have scored 19 of their 22 league goals this season in the second period, brought on 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko at half-time and levelled within 11 minutes of the restart.

READ| Manchester City cruises to 2-0 win over Fulham

Reyna collected Sancho's pass, skipped past Hinteregger's challenge and fired an unstoppable shot between Kevin Trapp and his near post.

Moukoko, making his third Bundesliga appearance, saw another effort saved by Trapp although both teams ran out of steam towards the end.

Wolfsburg and Cologne share spoils

VfL Wolfsburg twice fought back from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw against FC Cologne at the Rhein Energie stadium on Saturday and maintain their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Jan Thielmann, 18, scored his maiden Bundesliga goal to give Cologne the lead in 18th minute, receiving the ball at the edge of the penalty area and slotting it past Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels.

READ| Juventus vs Torino, Seria A: Nkoulou puts Torino 1-0 ahead at half-time

Wolfsburg drew level 11 minutes later when Maximilian Arnold's pinpoint free kick sailed past Timo Horn but Ondrej Duda restored Cologne's advantage in the 43rd, firing a first-time effort into the top corner after neat wing play from Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Cologne's lead was short-lived as Wout Weghorst towered over Sava Cestic to meet Renato Steffen's cross in the 47th minute for his seventh league goal of the season. Wolfsburg laid siege to the Cologne goal in search of a late winner but were unable to test Horn.

Bielefeld beat fellow Bundesliga strugglers Mainz 2-1

Manuel Prietl and Ritsu Doan nabbed first-half goals for Arminia Bielefeld as they grabbed a much-needed 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Mainz 05 in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The home side took the lead when Prietl scored with a deflected shot in the 21st minute, and the Mainz defence sprang another leak 10 minutes later when it allowed Japanese midfielder Doan to pick up the ball and advance through the middle before firing home from outside the box to make it 2-0.

Mainz mounted a late fightback and substitute Kevin Stoeger pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute, stabbing home a pass from Jean-Paul Boetius after his initial effort had been blocked, but despite a late barrage they could not find an equaliser.