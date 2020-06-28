Bundesliga Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more Here's a look at the recently-concluded Bundesliga season in pictures. Bayern Munich's historic eighth successive title, Erling Haaland taking the league by storm and more. Team Sportstar 28 June, 2020 18:33 IST Team Sportstar 28 June, 2020 18:33 IST The curtain came down on the 2019/20 German Bundesliga season, with Bayern Munich celebrating its eighth successive Bundesliga title. 1/6 Bayern showed signs of vulnerability by drawing two of its opening four league games under Niko Kovac. Its start to the campaign was slow by its standards, but its 5-1 mauling in Frankfurt in November proved to be the turning point for it. It was the first time in a decade Bayern had conceded five goals in a Bundesliga match and head coach Niko Kovac was sacked the next day, paving way for Hansi Flick who would go on to lead the side to title glory. 2/6 Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland lived up to the hype at Borussia Dortmund, becoming the first player to score a hat-trick off the bench on his Bundesliga debut at Augsburg in January. He went on to score seven goals in his first three Bundesliga appearances, and finished the season with 13 in 15 matches. Photo: Getty Images 3/6 On March 11, Borussia Moenchengladbach beat Cologne 2-1 in an empty stadium as the coronavirus outbreak spread. Two days later, the German season was suspended for the first time since World War II as the country went into lockdown. The Bundesliga resumed on May 16, becoming the first top European league to return during the pandemic. 4/6 The 'Klassiker' between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund was settled by a sublime Joshua Kimmich chip from 20 yards just before half-time. Without the support of its huge home crowd, Dortmund could not recover and lost the game 1-0. It ended the season 13 points behind Bayern in second place. 5/6 Bundesliga player Jadon Sancho was among the first sportsmen to join the wave of protests over the killing of George Floyd in the USA. Sancho and Achraf Hakimi both lifted their shirts to reveal a “Justice for George Floyd” message after scoring for Dortmund. A week later, Bayern showed support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players took a knee before their match and other clubs broadcast videos promoting the fight against racism. Photo: Getty Images 6/6