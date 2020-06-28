Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern showed signs of vulnerability by drawing two of its opening four league games under Niko Kovac. Its start to the campaign was slow by its standards, but its 5-1 mauling in Frankfurt in November proved to be the turning point for it. It was the first time in a decade Bayern had conceded five goals in a Bundesliga match and head coach Niko Kovac was sacked the next day, paving way for Hansi Flick who would go on to lead the side to title glory.

