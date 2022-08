German Bundesliga Stats - 2022/23 Season, Goals, Assists, Cards

Follow the German Bundesliga’s statistics - goals, assist and player records - including goals scored, clean sheets and passes, on Sportstar.

German Bundesliga Player Stats -- Statistics and records of players: Top scorer, most goals, top saves, shots, shots on goal, passes, assists, red cards, yellow cards. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Follow the German Bundesliga’s statistics - goals, assist and player records - including goals scored, clean sheets and passes, on Sportstar.