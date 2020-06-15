Bundesliga talking points: Bayern on the cusp, Bremen battles for survival

Matchday 31 of the Bundesliga saw Bayern Munich move a step closer to an eighth-straight title with a 2-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach while Bayer Leverkusen boosted its hopes of Champions League football next season with a 1-1 draw against free-falling Schalke. Meanwhile, SC Paderborn's battle to stay in the German top flight is all but over after 1-5 mauling at the hands of fellow struggler Werder Bremen.

Bayern On Brink

Bayern Munich is one win away from securing its eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown and could clinch it at Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to win that game in Bremen as well,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. “We want to bag the title now and stretch our winning run.”

Bayern, who have also reached the German Cup final, have won their last 10 league games after beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 to stay seven points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with three games remaining.

Its a testament to Flick's managing ability, as he restored the team's hunger after a lacklustre start to the season under Niko Kovac which saw the Bavarians languishing in seventh after 14 matches.

WATCH:

Bremen Fights

Former champion Werder Bremen, which has been in the Bundesliga longer than any other club, will not go down without a fight and will look to get something from the Bayern game.

Its 5-1 demolition of last-placed Paderborn put it level with Fortuna Duesseldorf on the relegation playoff spot and with a better chance to avoid their second drop in 40 years.

Werder have won three of their last five games.

“The past few weeks have been hard. We showed we can handle the pressure,” Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt said. “But we have achieved nothing yet.”

Paderborn coach Steffen Baumgart has conceded that the eight points from three games they need to have any chance of staying up is beyond them.

“We should not really be talking about it given that it is eight points,” Baumgart told ZDF broadcaster. “Now it is about setting the foundations for the future and sticking to our playing style.”

ALSO READ: Bundesliga: Leverkusen moves fourth with 1-1 draw against Schalke

Leverkusen survives Schalke scare

Bayer Leverkusen solidified its fourth place in the Bundesliga place with a tough draw against Schalke. - ap

With Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig assured of a top-three finish, Bayer Leverkusen looks a strong candidate to seal the Champions League playoff spot for the third season in a row. Die Werkself are just one point above Gladbach but have fared better after the season restarted. Peter Bosz's team has the momentum with 11 points from the six games while Gladbach has only seven points.

While Gladbach slumped to a defeat against Bayern despite being level until the end, Leverkusen survived with a 1-1 draw against Schalke, thanks to an own goal by Juan Miranda.