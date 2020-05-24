Boateng welcomes support from Flick as he plans Bayern stay

Jerome Boateng is planning for his future at Bayern Munich rather than scoping out the possible next stops in his career - and he gives Hansi Flick all the credit.

The defender had been toying with a move away from the Allianz Arena before Flick stepped in to replace previous head coach Niko Kovac in November.

His contract runs to the end of the 2020-21 season, and the 31-year-old feels reassured about his Bayern career after being a mainstay of Flick's team.

That was not always the case under Kovac, but the change has not only lit a flame under Bayern but sent confidence surging through Boateng.

"Before Hansi Flick, I was already thinking about my future. At the moment, I feel good and can imagine that I will stay," Boateng told Welt am Sonntag.

Boateng has been at Bayern since arriving from Manchester City in 2011.

He added: "I need the trust of the coach and his coaching team. I have it again.

"Even before the time with Hansi Flick, I trained well and hard, but was not allowed to play and never had the chance to get into my rhythm.

"It is difficult for every player. Hansi Flick told me right from the start that he was planning with me and appreciated my qualities. Now I'm really enjoying football again."