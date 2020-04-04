Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Coronavirus: Bayern negotiations unaffected by pandemic, insists Rummenigge Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara have all had contract offers put to them, with "no corona discount". Russell Greaves 04 April, 2020 18:57 IST Manuel Neuer, who will be out of contract at Bayern in 2021, has been under Chelsea's radar. - Getty Images Russell Greaves 04 April, 2020 18:57 IST Bayern Munich's contract negotiations with a quartet of key players will not be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, insists CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara are all out of contract in 2021 and are mulling over the offer of fresh terms from the Bundesliga champion, which extended Hansi Flick's stay as head coach on Friday.Rummenigge reassured Bayern fans that any economic impact from the spread of COVID-19 would not play a part in how those talks played out."Our offers are extremely fair and serious - without a 'corona discount'," he told Bild"I think that not many clubs around the world handle [it like] this in this crisis."READ: How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World CupFlick signed on for three years after impressing in interim charge at the Allianz Arena.He took over from Niko Kovac in November before being appointed head coach on a full-time basis until the end of the season.Having appeared in danger of failing to mount a title challenge under Kovac, Flick has since restored the winning habit, returning Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga.However, he is likely to face a rebuilding job during his tenure as the nucleus of a squad who have inspired a decade of dominance are reaching the end of their contracts. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos