Bundesliga: No fans, but Franz Beckenbauer sees no difference in performances

Franz Beckenbauer has detected no drop-off in player performance levels despite the absence of supporters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga reached its second weekend of action since resuming behind closed doors after a two-month hiatus.

Bayern Munich honorary president Beckenbauer attended Saturday's entertaining 5-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt after joining the club's delegation at the invitation of chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

And while accepting having no fans present is not perfect, the former World Cup winning player and coach does not feel the level of play on the pitch has been particularly affected.

"It is not entirely satisfactory for the football fan because they are not allowed to go to the stadium, but there is no difference in the performance of the players," Beckenbauer said to sport1.

"I think that you can [play during the pandemic] if everyone adheres to the rules. In these circumstances, without fans and atmosphere, it was an excellent football game. Compliments to both teams, it was really, really good football.

"Bayern are in a very strong condition, but the Frankfurt players also played very well. They were 3-0 behind and then came back to 3-2. Then Bayern got dressed again and suddenly it was 5-2. It was a very interesting game."