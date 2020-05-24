Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: No fans, but Franz Beckenbauer sees no difference in performances If rules are followed correctly, Franz Beckenbauer thinks the Bundesliga can continue to play amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Chris Myson 24 May, 2020 17:09 IST Former West Germany star Franz Beckenbauer. - Getty Chris Myson 24 May, 2020 17:09 IST Franz Beckenbauer has detected no drop-off in player performance levels despite the absence of supporters amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bundesliga reached its second weekend of action since resuming behind closed doors after a two-month hiatus. Bayern Munich honorary president Beckenbauer attended Saturday's entertaining 5-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt after joining the club's delegation at the invitation of chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.READ | Boateng welcomes support from Flick as he plans Bayern stay And while accepting having no fans present is not perfect, the former World Cup winning player and coach does not feel the level of play on the pitch has been particularly affected. "It is not entirely satisfactory for the football fan because they are not allowed to go to the stadium, but there is no difference in the performance of the players," Beckenbauer said to sport1. "I think that you can [play during the pandemic] if everyone adheres to the rules. In these circumstances, without fans and atmosphere, it was an excellent football game. Compliments to both teams, it was really, really good football. "Bayern are in a very strong condition, but the Frankfurt players also played very well. They were 3-0 behind and then came back to 3-2. Then Bayern got dressed again and suddenly it was 5-2. It was a very interesting game." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos