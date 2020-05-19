Coronavirus: RB Leipzig quarantine helped Olmo integrate quicker

RB Leipzig's quarantined training camp has helped Dani Olmo integrate into the team quicker, according to Yussuf Poulsen.

Olmo surged into the spotlight with his Champions League performances for Dinamo Zagreb in the first half of 2018-19, leading to interest from Barcelona – who he left as a 16-year-old – and Juventus.

However, it was Leipzig that came out on top in the race for his signature in January.

Olmo was only able to make five appearances under Julian Nagelsmann before the coronavirus pandemic brought the Bundesliga season grinding to a halt for two months.

While he may have missed out on training time, Poulsen believes Olmo has benefited on a personal level from being kept in close proximity to his new team-mates.

Poulsen told Stats Perform News: "He can give us a lot. He is a very good, talented player and he will also get enough time on the field in the future. I'm sure of it, because he's a really good footballer.

"I think the coronavirus period was hard for him. Because especially the new players can't train the processes on the field, because we trained in small groups.

"On the other hand, we were in quarantine for a week now, where you have more to do with each other on a personal level.

"I think that definitely helped him a lot, because he integrated into the team faster on a personal level."