Dabbur ends Sevilla struggle with Hoffenheim move

Hoffenheim has completed the signing of striker Munas Dabbur from Sevilla for a reported fee of €12million.

The 27-year-old Israel international has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Bundesliga side and will link up with the squad in their training camp in Marbella.

"I'm absolutely delighted that the transfer to TSG worked out," Dabbur told his new club's website.

"Hoffenheim are an exciting team in one of the strongest leagues in the world. In recent years, I've come to see Hoffenheim as a club that offers footballers outstanding prospects to continue their development, and I can't wait to make my own contribution to this club's history."

Dabbur shone for Grasshoppers in Switzerland and Salzburg in Austria, but he made only nine appearances in all competitions under Julen Lopetegui at Sevilla, with all three of his goals coming in this season's Europa League.

He had been linked with a possible move to Premier League side West Ham before finalising a deal with Hoffenheim that reportedly includes an additional €2m in add-ons.

"Munas is a class striker – agile, quick reactions, precise timing, good technique and dangerous finishing," said Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen.

"Furthermore, he's a strong character and speaks outstanding German, which will definitely help him settle in quickly."

Head coach Alfred Schreuder added: "Munas is a special footballer whose potential and international experience will undoubtedly enhance our play."

Dabbur could be involved in this week's friendly matches with Feyenoord and ADO Den Haag.

His first chance to appear in the Bundesliga will be at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on January 18.