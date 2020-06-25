Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund confirms head coach Favre's stay for next season Lucien Favre will continue as Borussia Dortmund's head coach for the 2020-21 season, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Thursday. AP 25 June, 2020 18:40 IST Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund confirmed its second place in the Bundesliga table with a win against RB Leipzig. - Getty Images AP 25 June, 2020 18:40 IST Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre will remain in his job next season after finishing second to Bayern Munich for two straight years, the club said on Thursday."We will be entering the new season with this lineup,” said sporting director Michael Zorc, who signed his own contract extension this week.Favre joined Dortmund in 2018, originally on a two-year deal. The Swiss coach extended his contract last year until 2021.READ: Borussia Dortmund wins at Leipzig to guarantee second place Dortmund has faced criticism for its sometimes poor defensive record and a tendency to falter in big games, such as its home-and-away losses to Bayern this season. However, Dortmund has already set a club record of 84 Bundesliga goals this season.Ahead of its last league game of the season on Saturday against Hoffenheim, Dortmund is already assured of second place behind Bayern. Dortmund was eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League in March. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos