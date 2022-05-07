Dortmund seals second spot in Bundesliga with 3-1 win over Fuerth

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt scored twice in a 3-1 victory over relegated Greuther Fuerth on Saturday to seal second place in the Bundesliga with one match remaining.

Brandt put the visitor in front, scoring on the rebound after Fuerth keeper Andreas Linde had blocked a shot from Raphael Guerreiro.

The Germany international then struck again for a personal-best ninth time in the league in the 72nd, charging into the box to fire Dortmund back in front only two minutes after the hosts had equalised.

Dortmund made sure of the three points with substitute Felix Passlack's deflected effort in the 77th to move up to 66 points.

Bayern Munich is top on 75 points and has already secured its 10th straight league crown. It plays VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen is third on 61.