Dortmund's Moukoko ruled out for rest of season due to injury

Borussia Dortmund's teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ligament injury, the club said on Monday.

Moukoko is the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga after netting in December against Union Berlin at the age of 16.

He injured his leg in the last training session with Germany's Under-21 squad last month ahead of the Under-21 European Championship and was initially expected to recover in a few days.

Moukoko's absence is a blow for Dortmund, which is at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season following Saturday's 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt that left it fifth in the Bundesliga, seven points off fourth place with seven games left.

Dortmund takes on Manchester City on Tuesday in its Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Moukoko is also the youngest player to play in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.