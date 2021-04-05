Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund's Moukoko ruled out for rest of season due to injury He injured his leg in the last training session with Germany's Under-21 squad last month ahead of the Under-21 European Championship. Reuters BERLIN 05 April, 2021 17:54 IST Moukoko is the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga and also the youngest player to play in the Champions League. - AP Reuters BERLIN 05 April, 2021 17:54 IST Borussia Dortmund's teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ligament injury, the club said on Monday.Moukoko is the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga after netting in December against Union Berlin at the age of 16.READ|Borussia Dortmund invests huge sums to bring top young talent, says Pep GuardiolaHe injured his leg in the last training session with Germany's Under-21 squad last month ahead of the Under-21 European Championship and was initially expected to recover in a few days.Moukoko's absence is a blow for Dortmund, which is at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season following Saturday's 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt that left it fifth in the Bundesliga, seven points off fourth place with seven games left.READ| Bayern-PSG rematch headlines Champions League quarterfinalsDortmund takes on Manchester City on Tuesday in its Champions League quarter-final first leg.Moukoko is also the youngest player to play in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.