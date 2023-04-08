Bundesliga

Dortmund boosts title hopes with 2-1 win over Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund struggled to a 2-1 home win over Union Berlin thanks to teenaged substitute Youssoufa Moukoko’s second-half winner to stay within striking distance of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Reuters
08 April, 2023 21:31 IST
08 April, 2023 21:31 IST
Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund celebrates.

Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund celebrates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund struggled to a 2-1 home win over Union Berlin thanks to teenaged substitute Youssoufa Moukoko’s second-half winner to stay within striking distance of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund struggled to a 2-1 home win over Union Berlin thanks to teenaged substitute Youssoufa Moukoko’s second-half winner on Saturday to stay within striking distance of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund’s victory lifted them to 56 points, two behind Bayern and five in front of Union, who are third, with seven matches left in the campaign.

The hosts, beaten 4-2 by Bayern last week, took a deserved lead through Donyell Malen in the 28th minute with the forward tapping in after a quick move.

Also Read
PSG situation ‘not acceptable’, says Galtier

Dortmund looked sharper than in last week’s loss to Bayern and Wednesday’s German Cup last eight defeat by RB Leipzig.

However they again paid the price for some sloppy defending, with Kevin Behrens finding space to play a one-two with Sheraldo Becker and equalise just past the hour mark.

Dortmund dug deep and bagged the winner in the 79th through Moukoko who pounced on a Union mistake to round keeper Frederik Ronnow and find the net.

The 18-year-old had earlier become the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 50 matches, having come off the bench in the 74th minute.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us