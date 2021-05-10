Late Hrustic goal keeps Eintracht in Champions League contention

Eintracht Frankfurt's Ajdin Hrustic scored an 86th-minute goal to rescue a 1-1 draw against visiting Mainz 05 on Sunday and retains some hope of a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League.

The result meant Eintracht dropped to fifth but made sure second-placed RB Leipzig was guaranteed a spot in the Champions League.

Karim Onisiwo rifled in a low shot in the 11th minute to put Mainz in front against its lacklustre host.



Frankfurt rarely threatened and had to wait until five minutes from the end when Australian Hrustic's first shot was blocked but the midfielder, lying on the ground, spectacularly chipped his rebound over the keeper for the equaliser.

Eintracht, however, dropped to fifth place on 57 points, one behind Borussia Dortmund, 3-2 winner over Leipzig on Saturday, and three off third-placed VfL Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich on Saturday clinched its ninth successive league title with a 6-0 demolition of Borussia Moenchengladbach leaving it 10 points clear of Leipzig, which has 64.

At the other end of the table Hertha Berlin failed to beat Arminia Bielefeld in their relegation battle, settling for a goalless draw and a point each that left them both on 31.

Arminia sits in the relegation playoff spot on 16, while Hertha, which has a game in hand, is in 14th place on goal difference.



