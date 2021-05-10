Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Late Hrustic goal keeps Eintracht in Champions League contention At the other end of the Bundesliga table, Arminia sits in the relegation playoff spot on 16, while Hertha, which has a game in hand, is in 14th place on goal difference. Cologne dropped two points behind Arminia and Hertha after their 0-0 draw. Reuters 10 May, 2021 07:29 IST Hrustic's first shot was blocked but the midfielder, lying on the ground, spectacularly chipped his rebound over the keeper for the equaliser. - REUTERS Reuters 10 May, 2021 07:29 IST Eintracht Frankfurt's Ajdin Hrustic scored an 86th-minute goal to rescue a 1-1 draw against visiting Mainz 05 on Sunday and retains some hope of a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League.The result meant Eintracht dropped to fifth but made sure second-placed RB Leipzig was guaranteed a spot in the Champions League.Karim Onisiwo rifled in a low shot in the 11th minute to put Mainz in front against its lacklustre host.READ: Bayern's consistency pays off with ninth straight Bundesliga title Frankfurt rarely threatened and had to wait until five minutes from the end when Australian Hrustic's first shot was blocked but the midfielder, lying on the ground, spectacularly chipped his rebound over the keeper for the equaliser.Eintracht, however, dropped to fifth place on 57 points, one behind Borussia Dortmund, 3-2 winner over Leipzig on Saturday, and three off third-placed VfL Wolfsburg.Bayern Munich on Saturday clinched its ninth successive league title with a 6-0 demolition of Borussia Moenchengladbach leaving it 10 points clear of Leipzig, which has 64.At the other end of the table Hertha Berlin failed to beat Arminia Bielefeld in their relegation battle, settling for a goalless draw and a point each that left them both on 31.Arminia sits in the relegation playoff spot on 16, while Hertha, which has a game in hand, is in 14th place on goal difference.READ: Sancho double gives Dortmund win over Leipzig, hands Bayern Bundesliga crown Late VAR drama denies Cologne in Bundesliga relegation fightCologne had an injury-time equalizer ruled out through VAR before Freiburg scored twice to win 4-1 on Sunday.Jan Thielmann thought he’d made it 2-2 in the 91st minute to earn Cologne what could be a vital point in its bid to avoid relegation, but a VAR review ruled that the ball came off captain Jonas Hector’s upper arm when setting him up.“I can tell – and I already said this on the field – that I got the ball on my shoulder,” said Hector, who was unhappy that referee Marco Fritz did not check video replays himself.There was still time for Vincenzo Grifo and Jonathan Schmid to score two more for the visitors to leave Cologne second last in an automatic relegation spot with two rounds remaining.Ondrej Duda should have equalized earlier for Cologne, but he slipped as he was taking a penalty and sent the spot kick over.Cologne dropped two points behind Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin after their 0-0 draw in Berlin.- AP Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.