Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Frankfurt held by Wolfsburg to 2-2 draw

Bundesliga: The result left Frankfurt sixth on 39 points from 23 games, three adrift of fourth-placed RB Leipzig and fifth-placed Freiburg. Wolfsburg remained eighth in the table with 34 points.

Reuters
06 March, 2023 10:03 IST
06 March, 2023 10:03 IST
Mario Goetze and Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt applaud the fans following the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt at Volkswagen Arena on March 05, 2023.

Mario Goetze and Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt applaud the fans following the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt at Volkswagen Arena on March 05, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bundesliga: The result left Frankfurt sixth on 39 points from 23 games, three adrift of fourth-placed RB Leipzig and fifth-placed Freiburg. Wolfsburg remained eighth in the table with 34 points.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s hopes of finishing in the Bundesliga’s top four suffered another setback when it was held to a 2-2 draw at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The result left Frankfurt sixth on 39 points from 23 games, three adrift of fourth-placed RB Leipzig and fifth-placed Freiburg. Wolfsburg remained eighth in the table with 34 points.

Also Read
Serie A: Inter tighten grip on top four with 2-0 win over Lecce

The hosts got off to a fast start when Omar Marmoush opened the scoring in the 10th minute, after a through ball from Yannick Gerhardt allowed him to round the goalkeeper and net from a tight angle. The goal was awarded after a VAR review for offside.

Randal Kolo Muani rose authoritatively in the 22nd minute to nod in an equaliser for Frankfurt after a cross from Aurelio Buta, with Evan Ndicka firing a half-volley high into the roof of the net four minutes later to put the visitors in front.

In the final twist of a busy first half, Gerhardt glanced home a near-post header from a Patrick Wimmer free kick to level things up.

Ndicka nearly earned Frankfurt the points in the 90th minute when he let loose a volley after goalkeeper Koen Casteels spilt the ball in the Wolfsburg penalty area, but the effort thundered off the upright and out for a goal-kick.

Earlier on Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen beat Hertha Berlin 4-1 to move up to ninth in the standings.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us