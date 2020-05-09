Eintracht Frankfurt warns fans to stay away from stadium – or team will lose points

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic warned his team's fans not to show up when Bundesliga games resume – or they will cost their side points.

It was announced this week the Bundesliga would restart its season behind closed doors on May 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eintracht Frankfurt, which is 12th in the table, will be back in action at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on May 16.

But Bobic urged fans to avoid gathering outside the stadium, or their team will be punished.

"We talked a lot with our own fans at Frankfurt and said, 'Listen guys, don't show up at the stadium. If you show up at the stadium, we will lose this game because the rules are very strict.' If they show up, the result goes to the away team," he told ESPN.

"[The fans] are smart, though. They've followed the rules in the last weeks, they've done a lot for the community, especially for the elders. So we are confident, we are in good communication with the fan groups and the signal from the fans is very positive that they won't show up at the stadium.

"That's the right thing to do. It's not allowed. We've re-opened a lot of things, but that's not allowed, big groups. Don't show up at the stadium, it makes no sense."

Eintracht Frankfurt is just six points clear of Fortuna Dusseldorf, which sits in the relegation play-off spot.

It had lost three consecutive Bundesliga games before the season was suspended in March.