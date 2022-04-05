Bayern's Nagelsmann unhappy with Freiburg appeal over substitute mix-up

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said he could not understand why Freiburg, who lost 4-1 in their Bundesliga game on Saturday, would appeal the result over a substitution mix-up of the Bavarians.

Freiburg lodged an appeal after the defending champion, which was leading 3-1 at the time, played with 12 men on the pitch for a few seconds in the final minutes of the game due to a mix-up between Bayern's coaching staff and the fourth match official.

But fifth-placed Freiburg has a lot to gain if Bayern is penalised for breaching Bundesliga rules as Christian Streich's side is three points adrift of RB Leipzig, which occupies the final qualification spot for next season's Champions League.

"I am not really that surprised but I am not as relaxed about it as our club CEO. It is a procedure that now lies with the sports court and in my view it can only go one direction. I am no judge though."

Under German football rules, the team that fields 12 players is punished with the loss of the game and any points.

Bayern is currently nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with six matches left to play. A court decision is expected within the week.

"I personally do not understand why Freiburg are doing this. I would not have done it because you are using a mistake of your opponent to get points because of the great pressure from fans or sponsors," Nagelsmann said.

"It is not that they would have scored two goals in those seconds. I don't know if you can go to the annual general meeting in November and pat yourself on the back along with sponsors if you qualify for Europe because of the three points which you did not win on the pitch.

"I would not be happy if that was be the case."

The incident had occurred in the 86th minute when Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman were to be taken off for Marcel Sabitzer and Niklas Suele.

But the fourth official displayed a wrong number, provided by Bayern coaching staff, for Coman and the France winger played on for a few seconds.

Freiburg said it found itself in a dilemma through no fault of its own as it deliberated its next step, before deciding to appeal against the validity of the game.

"Freiburg played no part in and had no influence over the events surrounding the substitution process," the club said on Monday.

"Despite this, the DFB's (German FA) legal and procedural regulations have forced us into taking an active role in having the events legally reviewed."