Gotze's Dortmund future not yet decided, says Zorc

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisted no decision had been made on Mario Gotze's future at the Bundesliga club.

Gotze, 27, is coming out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away, having made just five Bundesliga starts this campaign.

The 63-time Germany international is in his second stint at Dortmund, but Zorc said the parties would wait to make a decision on the attacker's future.

"That has not yet been decided," he told Ruhr Nachrichten.

"It is of course also the case with him that he would like to have more minutes. We are talking to Mario.

"I spoke to his father before Christmas. I spoke to him again in Marbella. We will surely get together in the spring and then make a final decision."

READ | Guardiola says Sane relationship not strained by Bayern speculation

Another player linked with a move from Dortmund is Achraf Hakimi, who has impressed on loan at the club from Real Madrid.

Zorc said he would like to keep the Morocco international for longer, with Hakimi having joined on a two-year loan deal in mid-2018.

"I always like to stick to facts. According to the contract, he will return to Real Madrid in the summer because his contract will take effect on July 1," he said.

"Our contacts are himself and Real. Of course we would like to see him with us longer, that's clear too.

"But we cannot influence it alone. I think Achraf knows very well what development he has taken with us. He just took is from us, not anywhere else.

"According to his own statement, he also feels very comfortable. Everything else will clear up in the spring."