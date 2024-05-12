MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: Kane to miss Bayern’s last home game with back injury

Kane was taken off in the 85th minute of the UCL semifinal second leg against Real Madrid due to back pain and will miss Bayern’s penultimate league fixture

Published : May 12, 2024 08:10 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane reacts during the side’s Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane reacts during the side's Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane reacts during the side’s Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s final home game of the season against Wolfsburg with the back problem that forced him off in the Champions League semifinal, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday.

Bayern can reclaim second in the Bundesliga when it faces Wolfsburg on Sunday. With two rounds to go, it cannot catch champion Bayer Leverkusen.

On Wednesday, Kane was taken off in the 85th minute of the second leg against Real Madrid with Bayern 1-0 up. Real then scored twice to dash Kane’s dreams of a first career trophy.

Kane has scored 44 club goals this season, his highest personal tally, but has been unable to halt Bayern’s slide towards a first trophy-less season since 2011-12.

He is the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 36 goals, 10 ahead of Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart.

Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry will also be on the sidelines, Tuchel said, adding that the German trio are all likely to miss the last game of the season — and his Bayern reign — at Hoffenheim on May 18.

“The attacking players who started against Real Madrid can’t play tomorrow,” Tuchel said, adding that Gnabry’s problem could threaten his participation in the European Championship, which start on June 14.

“It’s going to be super tight for the Euros,” said Tuchel.

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bayern Munich /

Harry Kane /

Wolfsburg /

Thomas Tuchel /

Serge Gnabry /

Leroy Sane /

Jamal Musiala

