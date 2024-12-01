 />
Bayern’s Kane suffers thigh injury, doubtful for German Cup clash against Leverkusen

“Kane suffered a small muscle tear in the back of his right thigh,” Bayern said in a statement. “Which means Bayern will have to do without Kane for the time being.”

Published : Dec 01, 2024 17:31 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Harry Kane leaves the pitch injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Bayern's Harry Kane leaves the pitch injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Bayern’s Harry Kane leaves the pitch injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is doubtful for Tuesday’s German Cup clash with holders Bayer Leverkusen due to a thigh injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, top-scorer in Germany’s top flight this season, was taken off in the first half of the 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Thomas Muller replaced him in the 33rd minute.

“Kane suffered a small muscle tear in the back of his right thigh,” Bayern said in a statement. “Which means Bayern will have to do without Kane for the time being.”

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany admitted Kane was unlikely to be fit to face Leverkusen.

“Obviously, it will be tight for Tuesday. I don’t know many players who can recover that quickly,” Kompany said after the Dortmund game.

German media reported that England captain Kane would be sidelined for at least two weeks. Bundesliga leader Bayern hosts Heidenheim on Saturday.

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Bayern Munich /

German Cup /

Bundesliga 2024-25

