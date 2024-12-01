Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is doubtful for Tuesday’s German Cup clash with holders Bayer Leverkusen due to a thigh injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.
The 31-year-old, top-scorer in Germany’s top flight this season, was taken off in the first half of the 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Thomas Muller replaced him in the 33rd minute.
“Kane suffered a small muscle tear in the back of his right thigh,” Bayern said in a statement. “Which means Bayern will have to do without Kane for the time being.”
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany admitted Kane was unlikely to be fit to face Leverkusen.
“Obviously, it will be tight for Tuesday. I don’t know many players who can recover that quickly,” Kompany said after the Dortmund game.
German media reported that England captain Kane would be sidelined for at least two weeks. Bundesliga leader Bayern hosts Heidenheim on Saturday.
