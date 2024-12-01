 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Harry Kane injury update - England striker leaves Der Klassiker early to add to worries of Kompany

The England captain, who struck 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga games, appeared to be walking normally but went off in the 33rd minute after signalling to the Bayern bench.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 10:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Kane sits on the pitch after getting injured during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.
Harry Kane sits on the pitch after getting injured during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Harry Kane sits on the pitch after getting injured during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is doubtful for the German Cup match against holder Bayer Leverkusen next week after picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, coach Vincent Kompany said.

The England captain, who struck 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga games, went off in the 33rd minute. He appeared to be walking normally, then signalled to the Bayern bench and sat down on the field where he rubbed the back of his right leg. He got initial treatment for what looked like a right hamstring injury.

Thomas Müller replaced Kane with Bayern 1-0 down to a strike from Jamie Gittens just six minutes before. It was the first goal Bayern conceded in eight games across all competitions and was the difference between the teams at halftime.

Bayern squandered several good chances in the second half as it struggled with its finish before Jamal Musiala rescued a point for the league leader with an 85th-minute header.

ALSO READ | Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Musiala goal saves blushes for Bavarians in  Der Klassiker, helps in a 1-1 draw

“Harry’s feeling is that it may not be something too serious,” Kompany told a press conference. “But we will have to wait. He will have to do a scan and then we will know more.

“But obviously it will be tight for Tuesday. I don’t know many players who can recover that quickly,” Kompany said.

Bayern, which had won its previous seven matches across all competitions without conceding a single goal before Saturday, hosts Leverkusen in the German Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

“Harry’s goals are very hard to replace but we have said from the start that we trust our squad,” said the coach. “You cannot replace players of his quality with another place but the boys can do it together.”

Bayern looked to be heading to its first league loss without Kane’s punch up front before Musiala’s late equaliser. “We don’t start a game without wanting the three points but today we did not get the three points. That is the reality,” Kompany said.

“We were a goal down so we showed character. We levelled and then kept on pushing and that showed that we have this belief. No successful team can go through a season without such moments.”

(With inputs from Reuters and AP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bayern Munich /

Vincent Kompany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harry Kane injury update - England striker leaves Der Klassiker early to add to worries of Kompany
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Akash Deep gets Goodwin, Konstas attacks; match reduced to 46 overs per side
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Manchester City head-to-head: LIV vs MCI, Premier League H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  4. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Reuters
  5. Stokes allays fitness concerns following England’s Test victory vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Harry Kane injury update - England striker leaves Der Klassiker early to add to worries of Kompany
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Musiala goal saves blushes for Bavarians in Der Klassiker, helps in a 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Schick’s goal powers Leverkusen to 2-1 victory at Union
    Reuters
  4. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich HIGHLIGHTS, Bundesliga 2024-25: BVB 1-1 FCB; Late Musiala equaliser ends Der Klassiker in draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, Bundesliga 2024-25: When, where to watch Der Klassiker
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harry Kane injury update - England striker leaves Der Klassiker early to add to worries of Kompany
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Akash Deep gets Goodwin, Konstas attacks; match reduced to 46 overs per side
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Manchester City head-to-head: LIV vs MCI, Premier League H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  4. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Reuters
  5. Stokes allays fitness concerns following England’s Test victory vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment