Harry Kane injury update - England striker leaves Der Klassiker early to add to worries of Kompany

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is doubtful for the German Cup match against holder Bayer Leverkusen next week after picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, coach Vincent Kompany said.

The England captain, who struck 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga games, went off in the 33rd minute. He appeared to be walking normally, then signalled to the Bayern bench and sat down on the field where he rubbed the back of his right leg. He got initial treatment for what looked like a right hamstring injury.

Thomas Müller replaced Kane with Bayern 1-0 down to a strike from Jamie Gittens just six minutes before. It was the first goal Bayern conceded in eight games across all competitions and was the difference between the teams at halftime.

Bayern squandered several good chances in the second half as it struggled with its finish before Jamal Musiala rescued a point for the league leader with an 85th-minute header.

“Harry’s feeling is that it may not be something too serious,” Kompany told a press conference. “But we will have to wait. He will have to do a scan and then we will know more.

“But obviously it will be tight for Tuesday. I don’t know many players who can recover that quickly,” Kompany said.

Bayern, which had won its previous seven matches across all competitions without conceding a single goal before Saturday, hosts Leverkusen in the German Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

“Harry’s goals are very hard to replace but we have said from the start that we trust our squad,” said the coach. “You cannot replace players of his quality with another place but the boys can do it together.”

Bayern looked to be heading to its first league loss without Kane’s punch up front before Musiala’s late equaliser. “We don’t start a game without wanting the three points but today we did not get the three points. That is the reality,” Kompany said.

“We were a goal down so we showed character. We levelled and then kept on pushing and that showed that we have this belief. No successful team can go through a season without such moments.”

(With inputs from Reuters and AP)