Hertha earn 1-1 draw at Mainz on comeback from quarantine

Struggling Hertha Berlin returned to action after a two-week coronavirus quarantine with a 1-1 draw at in-form Mainz 05 on Monday as it battles to avoid relegation in the Bundesliga.

Mainz, with five wins and two draws from its seven previous matches, should have scored several goals in a dominant first half, with Jean-Paul Boetius coming close three times, including hitting the post, and Adam Szalai wasting another golden chance in front of goal.

It was Hertha, without a game since April 10, which struck first with Loucas Tousart's darting header in the 36th minute and its first chance in the game.



The host drew level four minutes later when Phillipp Mwene beautifully curled his shot from outside the box into the top corner.

Hertha is 17th with 27 points from 29 matches and has two games in hand. Cologne is 16th in the standings and occupies the relegation playoff spot with 29 points from 31 games. Bottom club Schalke 04 is already relegated.

Mainz, 12th in the table, has 35 points and is almost certain to stay up.