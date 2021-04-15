Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Hertha Berlin squad in isolation after multiple COVID-19 cases Hertha Berlin is deep in relegation trouble with six matches remaining in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season and travels to fellow struggler Mainz 05 on Sunday. Reuters BERLIN 15 April, 2021 17:51 IST Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai has tested positive for the coronavirus along with one of his assistants and forward Dodi Lukebakio. - AP Reuters BERLIN 15 April, 2021 17:51 IST Struggler Hertha Berlin's players and staff were sent into isolation for 13 days after coach Pal Dardai, assistant coach Admir Hamzagic and striker Dodi Lukebakio tested positive for COVID-19, the club said.Sports director Arne Friedrich, who has the appropriate coaching licence, will provisionally take over as coach with the team living together until then and leaving its designated base only for matches and training.READ | Last-place Schalke beats Augsburg for 2nd win of season "We are forced to isolate due to the positive cases," Friedrich said. "We will limit contacts and have daily PCR tests to have as much safety as possible.""We have to accept this challenge as a football team and do everything so we can lay the remaining games successfully."Hertha is deep in relegation trouble with six games remaining in the season and travels to fellow struggler Mainz 05 on Sunday.Hertha is in 15th place on 26 points, as many as 16th-placed Arminia Bielefeld which occupies the relegation playoff spot. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.