Kimmich extends contract with Bayern Munich till 2025

Defender Joshua Kimmich has extended his contract at FC Bayern Munich till 2025, the German Bundesliga champion announced on Monday.

The German international, who had joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015, was previously under contract till 2023.

In his 264 appearances for the Bavarian club so far, Kimmich has scored 30 goals. The 26-year-old has won six Bundesliga titles, three DFB cups, the Champions League in 2020, five DFL Super Cups, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cups with Bayern.

Oliver Kahn, the club's sporting director, wrote on Twitter, "We are excited to have Joshua Kimmich staying in Munich! Joshua totally identifies with FC Bayern Munich."

"The most important reason for my contract extension is that I can pursue my passion with joy every day here at FC Bayern. I have a team where I can achieve everything, and a lot of teammates have become real friends," Kimmich said in a club statement.

"I still don’t think I’m at the end of my development and I’m convinced there’s a lot possible at FC Bayern in the next years," he added.