Stanisic extends Bayern deal to 2027

Last season, Stanisic moved to Bayer Leverkusen on loan and won the Bundesliga and German Cup double under manager Xabi Alonso.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 22:52 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Croatia’s defender Josip Stanisic (l) and Italy’s forward Mattia Zaccagni.
Croatia's defender Josip Stanisic (l) and Italy's forward Mattia Zaccagni. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Croatia’s defender Josip Stanisic (l) and Italy’s forward Mattia Zaccagni. | Photo Credit: AFP

Croatia defender Josip Stanisic has extended his deal at Bayern Munich until 2027, having returned from a year-long loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Stanisic, 24, moved to Leverkusen before the season and won the Bundesliga and German Cup double under manager Xabi Alonso.

Leverkusen had hoped to keep the Munich-born defender.

Stanisic scored the opening goal in Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern in February, which put Alonso’s team on course for a debut top-flight title.

ALSO READ | Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years

“It’s nice to be back home,” Stanisic said, having played 38 matches for Leverkusen in all competitions in the previous season.

“I’ve been a fan of this club for as long as I can remember... I’ve grown in confidence and I think I’m coming back a better player.

“My objectives are clear: give everything for Bayern and win as many trophies as possible.”

Having represented Germany under-19s, Stanisic switched his allegiance to Croatia and played two of three group matches as the side were eliminated at Euro 2024.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Josip Stanisic /

Germany /

Xabi Alonso

