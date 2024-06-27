Stanisic extends Bayern deal to 2027

Croatia defender Josip Stanisic has extended his deal at Bayern Munich until 2027, having returned from a year-long loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Stanisic, 24, moved to Leverkusen before the season and won the Bundesliga and German Cup double under manager Xabi Alonso.

Leverkusen had hoped to keep the Munich-born defender.

Stanisic scored the opening goal in Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern in February, which put Alonso’s team on course for a debut top-flight title.

“It’s nice to be back home,” Stanisic said, having played 38 matches for Leverkusen in all competitions in the previous season.

“I’ve been a fan of this club for as long as I can remember... I’ve grown in confidence and I think I’m coming back a better player.

“My objectives are clear: give everything for Bayern and win as many trophies as possible.”

Having represented Germany under-19s, Stanisic switched his allegiance to Croatia and played two of three group matches as the side were eliminated at Euro 2024.