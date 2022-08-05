Bundesliga

Klinsmann: Bundesliga playoff idea ‘thrilling’ amid Bayern dominance

Jurgen Klinsmann says a playoff system would be an exciting way to challenge the monotony of seeing Bayern lift the Bundesliga trophy every year.

05 August, 2022 12:08 IST
Jurgen Klinsmann during a World Cup 2018 qualifier between USA and Costa Rica, in November, 2016. Klinsmann has lived in the U.S. since 1998. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Bayern Munich striker Juergen Klinsmann says his two decades living in the U.S. have convinced him that playoffs could play a central role in determining the Bundesliga winners.

Klinsmann said on Thursday he felt a playoff system would be an exciting way to challenge the monotony of seeing Bayern lift the Bundesliga trophy every year.

“I totally understand the discussion of it, because you want somebody else here and there to win the Bundesliga title, besides Bayern Munich. I find it fascinating. I find it a real thriller to go into a playoff format at the end of a season.”

All major U.S. sports, including Major League Soccer, use some form of playoff system to determine their champions.

Klinsmann, who has lived in the U.S. since 1998, pointed out that playoffs were already used in European leagues, including to determine relegation and promotion in the Bundesliga and promotion in the English Football League. In England, “they play the playoffs at Wembley Stadium and its like an FA Cup final, because it’s so dramatic and it means a lot to the teams,” he said.

“I would be very open to a playoff idea, to be honest, I like it because I’m used to it here in the United States. If it’s doable, for the Bundesliga to take that idea to another level, that’s not up to me.”

Klinsmann, who had a brief stint at Bayern coach, tipped the club to win an 11th-straight title. He predicted Borussia Dortmund would again be its closest challenger, particularly with new recruit Nico Schlotterbeck, who Klinsmann said was “the discovery of the year”.

“I think Borussia Dortmund did fantastic in the transfer window, especially (bringing in) Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Suele in the backline.”

