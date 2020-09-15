Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern's Champions League hero Coman in coronavirus quarantine Kingsley Coman is likely to miss the opening game of the new German campaign at home to Schalke 04 as Bayern Munich begins the defence of its title. Reuters MUNICH 15 September, 2020 23:13 IST Kingsley Coman came into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters MUNICH 15 September, 2020 23:13 IST Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman is self-isolating at home three days before the start of the new Bundesliga season after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, the European champion said on Tuesday.Coman, who scored the winning goal in last month's Champions League final against Paris St Germain in Lisbon, is likely to miss Friday's opening game of the new German campaign at home to Schalke 04 as Bayern begins the defence of its title.READ | Some fans allowed back in Bundesliga stadiums from weekend - source “Kingsley Coman is not currently taking part in training. The 24-year-old attacker has been in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus and is in now undertaking a period of isolation at home,” said a club statement without specifying how long.His coronavirus test on Sunday produced a negative result. “Coman will keep himself fit at home with remote virtual training sessions,” Bayern added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos