Bundesliga

Neuer ‘put personal interests’ above Bayern, says sporting director

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Sunday he was “disappointed” with injured captain Manuel Neuer, who “put his personal interests above” the club.

AFP
05 February, 2023 18:15 IST
05 February, 2023 18:15 IST
Manuel Neuer in action.

Manuel Neuer in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Sunday he was “disappointed” with injured captain Manuel Neuer, who “put his personal interests above” the club.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Sunday he was “disappointed” with injured captain Manuel Neuer, who “put his personal interests above” the club.

The statement, which relates to Neuer’s tell-all interview with media outlets Sueddeutsche Zeitung and The Athletic, is the latest in the war of words between the club and its captain.

Neuer, who is currently out injured with a broken leg from a skiing accident in December, criticised the club’s decision to fire long-time goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, saying he felt “as if my heart had been ripped out”.

Also Read
Premier League: Newcastle held at home by West Ham

Speaking with German tabloid Bild on Sunday, Salihamidzic said: “I understand Manuel is affected personally, but as captain I would have expected a different attitude from him.

“Manuel has put his personal interests above the interests of the club.

“We’ll discuss it with him sensibly internally.”

The off-field saga is mirrored by poor results on the field for the German champions, who is yet to win a league match in 2023.

Bayern, who sits in second place behind Union Berlin, travel to Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us