Bundesliga

Bayern defender Suele tests positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into home isolation, the club said on the eve of its Champions League match at Salzburg.

Reuters
Berlin 02 November, 2020 18:22 IST

File photo of Niklas Suele in action during Bayern's Champions League match against Crvena Zvezda.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
Berlin 02 November, 2020 18:22 IST

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into home isolation, the club said on the eve of its Champions League match at Salzburg.

The 25-year-old Germany centre back is the second Bayern player to be pulled out of action after Serge Gnabry's false positive test in October. Gnabry has since returned.

Read: Real Madrid defender Militao tests positive for COVID-19  

Bayern, which won five titles in 2020 including the Champions League and the domestic league and Cup double, travel to title rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

It is top of the Bundesliga following its 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos