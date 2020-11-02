Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern defender Suele tests positive for COVID-19 Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into home isolation, the club said on the eve of its Champions League match at Salzburg. Reuters Berlin 02 November, 2020 18:22 IST File photo of Niklas Suele in action during Bayern's Champions League match against Crvena Zvezda. - Getty Images Reuters Berlin 02 November, 2020 18:22 IST Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into home isolation, the club said on the eve of its Champions League match at Salzburg.The 25-year-old Germany centre back is the second Bayern player to be pulled out of action after Serge Gnabry's false positive test in October. Gnabry has since returned. Read: Real Madrid defender Militao tests positive for COVID-19 Bayern, which won five titles in 2020 including the Champions League and the domestic league and Cup double, travel to title rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.It is top of the Bundesliga following its 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos