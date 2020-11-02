Bayern defender Suele tests positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into home isolation, the club said on the eve of its Champions League match at Salzburg.

The 25-year-old Germany centre back is the second Bayern player to be pulled out of action after Serge Gnabry's false positive test in October. Gnabry has since returned.

Bayern, which won five titles in 2020 including the Champions League and the domestic league and Cup double, travel to title rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

It is top of the Bundesliga following its 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday.