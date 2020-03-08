Promising Dortmund 15-year-old Moukoko sets U19 Bundesliga goalscoring record

Borussia Dortmund's 15-year-old prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko set a new Under-19 Bundesliga goal-scoring record by taking his tally to 34 on Sunday.

In his 20th league appearance of the season, Moukoko scored a quickfire double late on to steer Dortmund's U19s to a 3-0 victory over Rot-Weiss Oberhausen.

The Germany youth international scored 50 goals in 28 U17 Bundesliga outings in 2018-19, though Dortmund was unable to retain tits title.

Lucien Favre said last week that Moukoko could be training with Dortmund's first team as soon as March.

He appears set to overtake Nuri Sahin as the club's youngest player in senior football, with the Turkey international having made his Dortmund debut at 16 years, 11 months and one day in August 2005.