Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Werner and Forsberg goals keep Leipzig in top-four hunt

Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg notched up a goal and an assist apiece as RB Leipzig continued its push for a top-four finish by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in a Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Reuters
25 February, 2023 22:13 IST
25 February, 2023 22:13 IST
Leipzig’s Timo Werner celebrates his side’s opening goal during a German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Leipzig’s Timo Werner celebrates his side’s opening goal during a German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg notched up a goal and an assist apiece as RB Leipzig continued its push for a top-four finish by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in a Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg notched up a goal and an assist apiece as RB Leipzig continued its push for a top-four finish by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in a Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s Leipzig, which has won four of its last six league matches, provisionally move up to fourth in the standings with 42 points, one behind Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, who play each other on Sunday.

A stumbling Werner opened the scoring in the sixth minute, beating Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp with an off-balance effort after being played through on goal by Forsberg.

Also Read
Pig’s head sent to Serie A club Sampdoria’s headquarters

Werner returned the favour, turning provider and squaring the ball for Forsberg to tap in at the far post after 40 minutes as Leipzig went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Frankfurt pulled back one goal in the second half when Djibril Sow raced on to a cutback from substitute Aurelio Buta before walloping an emphatic finish past Janis Blaswich in the 61st minute.

Leipzig introduced Christopher Nkunku on the hour mark, with the France international looking lively as he continues to ease back into action after recovering from a months-long injury layoff.

Frankfurt remained in sixth following a third defeat in their last four games in all competitions.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us