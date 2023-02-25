Bundesliga: Werner and Forsberg goals keep Leipzig in top-four hunt

Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg notched up a goal and an assist apiece as RB Leipzig continued its push for a top-four finish by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in a Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s Leipzig, which has won four of its last six league matches, provisionally move up to fourth in the standings with 42 points, one behind Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, who play each other on Sunday.

A stumbling Werner opened the scoring in the sixth minute, beating Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp with an off-balance effort after being played through on goal by Forsberg.

Werner returned the favour, turning provider and squaring the ball for Forsberg to tap in at the far post after 40 minutes as Leipzig went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Frankfurt pulled back one goal in the second half when Djibril Sow raced on to a cutback from substitute Aurelio Buta before walloping an emphatic finish past Janis Blaswich in the 61st minute.

Leipzig introduced Christopher Nkunku on the hour mark, with the France international looking lively as he continues to ease back into action after recovering from a months-long injury layoff.

Frankfurt remained in sixth following a third defeat in their last four games in all competitions.