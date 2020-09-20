Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Leipzig makes winning Bundesliga start without Werner Timo Werner joined Chelsea in the close season and missed its run to the UCL semi-finals but Leipzig had little trouble finding the back of the net. Reuters Berlin 20 September, 2020 22:41 IST Leipzig players celebrate their Bundesliga victory against 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Red Bull Arena on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters Berlin 20 September, 2020 22:41 IST RB Leipzig eased past Mainz 05 3-1 in its Bundesliga opener on Sunday to enjoy a successful start to league life without striker Timo Werner.Werner joined Chelsea in the close season and missed its run to the Champions League semi-finals in August but Leipzig had little trouble finding the back of the net against Mainz, striking twice in four minutes.Emil Forsberg converted a 17th-minute penalty for a foul on Dani Olmo and Yussuf Poulsen rose high to drill in a header for the second goal.With Mainz struggling to find ways of stopping Leipzig, Forsberg almost scored again on the half-hour mark when he dribbled past two opponents but his clever flick bounced off the post.READ | Son, Mourinho heap praise on assist hero Kane after Southampton win Mainz cut the deficit three minutes after the restart when Quaison threaded a ball through the entire Leipzig defence for Jean-Philippe Mateta to score with a fine finish.Any hopes of a comeback lasted only three minutes, however, with Amadou Haidara tapping in a Forsberg assist in the 51st to restore Leipzig's two-goal cushion.Champion Bayern Munich opened its season with an impressive 8-0 demolition of Schalke 04 on Friday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos