Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Gundogan: Bayern striker Lewandowski is best in business Robert Lewandowski has become highly prolific for Bayern Munich, and Ilkay Gundogan says he is now the deadliest striker in world football. John Skilbeck 05 April, 2020 08:02 IST Robert Lewandowski celebrates another Bayern Munich goal - Getty Images - Bongarts Robert Lewandowski has made himself the "most complete striker in the world", according to former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.The pair were together at Dortmund from 2011 until 2014, before Lewandowski hopped across Germany to join Bayern Munich.READ | Bayern Munich extends contract with coach Flick until 2023 Gundogan left BVB in 2016 for Manchester City, where he plays with Argentina striker Sergio Aguero and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.But he has kept a close eye on Lewandowski's development and now sees the Poland international as being unparallelled in world football.This season had seen 31-year-old Lewandowski score 25 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, and 39 goals across all competitions, before the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe.He was on his way back to fitness after a tibia fracture when the Bundesliga was put on hold."It was a huge joy to play with him. He improved again and again," Gundogan told DAZN. READ | Coronavirus: Bayern negotiations unaffected by pandemic, insists Rummenigge "Technically he was always great, now he also has the coldness. The way he scored the goals is phenomenal. For me [he is] currently the best, most complete striker in the world."Lewandowski recently revealed Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo tried to persuade him to sign for Real Madrid after a Champions League game three years ago.