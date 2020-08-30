Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Lewandowski voted Germany's Footballer of the Year Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski beat teammates Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich to win the Germany's Footballer of the Year. AP 30 August, 2020 21:44 IST Robert Lewandowski finished top-scorer in all competitions as Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and the Champions League. - twitter AP 30 August, 2020 21:44 IST Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germany’s “footballer of the year” for helping Bayern Munich to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble.Kicker magazine announced Sunday that Lewandowski received 276 votes in a poll among sports journalists for the prize, significantly more than his next-placed teammates Thomas Mueller (54 votes) and Joshua Kimmich (49). Bundesliga likely to stay without fans until 2021 The 32-year-old Lewandowski finished the past season as top scorer in the Bundesliga (34 goals), German Cup (six) and Champions League (15). @lewy_official has been voted Germany's Footballer of the Year, ahead of Müller and Kimmich #MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/pv3j59eUvt— CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE (@FCBayernEN) August 30, 2020 "I worked hard on my performances and for the whole team, which played brilliantly, nationally and internationally,” said Lewandowski, who scored 55 goals in 47 competitive games last season.Bayern coach Hansi Flick was voted “coach of the year” for his part in helping the Bavarian powerhouse to the treble. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos