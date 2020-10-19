Schalke snaps losing run with 1-1 draw against Union Berlin

Schalke 04 came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw against visitor Union Berlin on Sunday, snapping its six-game losing run in the Bundesliga and earning its first point of the season.

The Royal Blues, still without a win for 20 consecutive league games, had its keeper Frederik Ronnow to thank for keeping a clean sheet in the first half after denying the visitor several times with superb saves.

He was again on hand to stop Christopher Lenz in the 47th minute but the Dane was helpless when Christopher Trimmel whipped in a low cross and Marvin Friedrich scored with a perfect glancing header in the 55th.

The host hit back in almost identical fashion in the 69th with Goncalo Paciencia beating his markers to head in at the near post to the delight of a crowd of just 300 inside the cavernous 62,000-capacity Auf Schalke Arena.

Schalke, which earned its first point in coach Manuel Baum's second game in charge, moved off last place into 17th. Union is 10th on five.