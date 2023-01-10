Haller returns for Dortmund after testicular cancer diagnosis

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller came off the bench in a friendly against Fortuna Duesseldorf on Tuesday in Marbella, continuing his recovery from testicular cancer.

The France-born, Ivory Coast forward was named on the bench and was subbed on in the 73rd minute, with Dortmund leading 2-1. Dortmund eventually won the match 5-1.

Haller’s appearance was the first time the Ivory Coast forward has played for Dortmund, with his cancer diagnosis coming just days after he signed with the club from Dutch team Ajax in July 2022.

Haller, who underwent two operations and four rounds of chemotherapy, trained solo throughout his treatment but did not re-join team training until January.

On Monday, Haller said he hoped to be fit for Dortmund’s first competitive match of 2023, their January 22nd meeting at home against Augsburg.

“Of course everything is possible. I’ve no restrictions in my mind. The only people who can give me restrictions are the coach and the medical staff,” the 28-year-old forward said.

“When everyone is of the opinion that it would be a good idea for me to play, then I’ll play.

“Of course I want to be on the field every day play again as soon as possible.

“I will do my best to play on the 22nd (against Augsburg) and be in the best possible shape.”

Dortmund currently sits in sixth place on the Bundesliga table, nine points behind leader Bayern Munich, and has made it through to the Round of 16 in both the Champions League and the German Cup.