Bundesliga

Haller in Dortmund’s training squad after cancer treatment

Sebastien Haller has been included in Borussia Dortmund’s squad for its winter training camp in Spain.

AP
06 January, 2023 15:48 IST
06 January, 2023 15:48 IST
Sebastien Haller suffered from testicular cancer, requiring two operations and a chemotherapy.

Sebastien Haller suffered from testicular cancer, requiring two operations and a chemotherapy. | Photo Credit: AP

Sebastien Haller has been included in Borussia Dortmund’s squad for its winter training camp in Spain.

Sébastien Haller was included in Borussia Dortmund’s squad on Friday when the team flew to a winter training camp in Spain, in the latest step towards the Ivory Coast striker’s return to action following treatment for testicular cancer.

Haller needed two operations and chemotherapy after the diagnosis emerged in July during a pre-season training camp in Switzerland. That was shortly after he had signed for Dortmund from Ajax and before he had played a game for his new team.

Haller trained in the gym when the squad assembled on Monday following the long break in Germany after the World Cup. Dortmund said on Friday that Haller and the injured right-back Mateu Morey “want to take the next steps on site toward a comeback” as part of the 28-player squad during the camp, which runs through to January 14.

Dortmund’s first game after the winter break is on January 22 at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us