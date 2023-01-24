Fit-again Haller to help Dortmund pick up points on the road: Head coach Terzic

Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller is expected to feature again in their Bundesliga match at Mainz 05 on Wednesday, with the fit-again Ivorian’s goals needed to improve their away record in the league.

Coach Edin Terzic said Haller, who received treatment and underwent surgeries for testicular cancer that was diagnosed back in July, made his competitive Dortmund debut in the 4-3 win on Sunday over Augsburg as a second half substitute.

But with captain Marco Reus still unfit and doubtful for Wednesday and playmaker Jude Bellingham out with a suspension, Haller is likely to be called up even earlier against Mainz.

“We are taking it day by day,” Terzic told a news conference on Tuesday. “And it is getting better every day.

“He has found his rhythm and we expect that we will gradually increase the load. We are certain that he will also play an important role tomorrow.”

Dortmund, which faces Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on February 15, has been struggling away from home in recent months in the Bundesliga.

After winning its first two away games of the season, it has since managed just one more win in its next six matches on the road, in the league.

Dortmund is currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga following its season restart win over Augsburg, on 28 points, seven off leader Bayern Munich.

“We know this is an issue. But when you look at the German Cup or the Champions League there have been some successful away games,” Terzic said.

“But these are obviously things that we are discussing with the team and the staff. We need to start picking up points on the road. That’s the case for tomorrow as well.”