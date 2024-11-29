 />
Bundesliga 2024-25: Dortmund forward Guirassy improving ahead of Bayern Munich game

Guirassy, who has netted six times in the league, was out for a few days with a virus but came on as a substitute to score in Dortmund’s 3-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 18:23 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy is set to return to action at Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich.
FILE PHOTO: Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy is set to return to action at Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy is set to return to action at Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is improving following a brief illness last week and is ready for the big Bundesliga game against leader Bayern Munich on Saturday, coach Nuri Sahin said.

Guirassy, who has netted six times in the league, was out for a few days with a virus but came on as a substitute to score in their 3-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“We expect that he will be a step further,” Sahin told a press conference on Friday when asked whether the Guinea international was ready to start against Bayern. “Obviously he is a very important player for us. A player like him can change a game’s entire structure.”

“He handled his substitute appearance in Zagreb well after his illness.”

Hampered by injuries, Dortmund haS dropped to fifth in the Bundesliga on 19 points, 10 behind Bayern, after failing to win any of its away matches in the league this season.

But it has a perfect home record with six wins from six league games and will have defender Niklas Suele and midfielder Kjell Waetjen back from injury.

Dortmund, which said it could have sold 400,000 tickets for the game, will play in front of a sold-out 81,365 crowd in its Signal Iduna Park.

“It is the biggest game in Germany, the one that gets the most exposure and I think it will be the biggest for quite some time,” said Sahin. “It is special to be in this role for such a game.”

“Bayern defend high and that creates spaces at the back but they keep the opponents away,” he said. “There will be spaces for us to play in but they have not conceded a goal in some games now.”

“We have the expectation to win at home tomorrow. No reason not to have that expectation with six wins from six home games. But the fact is Bayern are ahead on points and it is a chance for us to close the gap tomorrow.”

